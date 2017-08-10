So you’re at your favorite diner eating a stack of pancakes, and then you see it: a server walks by holding a basket of warm onion rings. They breeze past you and plunk the basket at another table, but the scent of those battered onions lingers. Obviously you’re going to need to order a side of onion rings, but as you’ve already gone to town on three pancakes you’re feeling pretty full. Next time, skip the diner and DIY the best of both: Make yourself a batch of pancake-battered onion rings. A crisp yet fluffy, and golden brown outside (sort of like a funnel cake) hugs a sweet onion interior, pancake-battered onion rings are like out to ruin all other breakfast sides.
Coat thick slices of sweet onion in a classic buttermilk pancake batter, then drop them into sizzling-hot peanut oil. Fish the onion rings out and serve them with your go-to egg dish and a heavy pour of maple syrup.
Buttermilk Pancake Onion Rings
- Yields: about 36 onion rings
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high to 330°F.
Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add buttermilk and egg; whisk just until combined. Add melted butter, and whisk just until all dry ingredients are incorporated. (There may be small lumps in batter.)
Working in batches of 6 to 8 rings, dip onions in batter, and remove with a slotted spoon or spatula, allowing excess batter to drip off. Fry in hot oil until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Serve hot onion rings with syrup.