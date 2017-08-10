So you’re at your favorite diner eating a stack of pancakes, and then you see it: a server walks by holding a basket of warm onion rings. They breeze past you and plunk the basket at another table, but the scent of those battered onions lingers. Obviously you’re going to need to order a side of onion rings, but as you’ve already gone to town on three pancakes you’re feeling pretty full. Next time, skip the diner and DIY the best of both: Make yourself a batch of pancake-battered onion rings. A crisp yet fluffy, and golden brown outside (sort of like a funnel cake) hugs a sweet onion interior, pancake-battered onion rings are like out to ruin all other breakfast sides.

Coat thick slices of sweet onion in a classic buttermilk pancake batter, then drop them into sizzling-hot peanut oil. Fish the onion rings out and serve them with your go-to egg dish and a heavy pour of maple syrup.

Buttermilk Pancake Onion Rings

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: about 36 onion rings

about 36 onion rings Cook Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

10 cups peanut or vegetable oil

2 cups (about 8 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 1/2 cups whole buttermilk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted

2 sweet onions, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices and separated into rings

Maple syrup, for serving

Directions