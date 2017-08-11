Every now and then there comes a time when someone suggests doing a tequila shot at brunch. We commend that one person for their bravery. While the classic chaser for a tequila shot may be lime juice, we’d like to recommend sangrita instead. Sangrita is a bright mixture of classic breakfast juices (orange and tomato) with a bit of lime and a kick from hot sauce. Doesn’t that sound better than just sucking on a lime wedge?

If you’re not into straight tequila during the daytime, toss that shot (or even a shot of vodka instead) into a larger portion of sangrita over ice for a crisp mixed drink. The best part about sangrita? It’s completely nonalcoholic. So whether you’re drinking it as a chaser or a mocktail, it won’t disappoint.

Sangrita in Cucumber Shot Glasses

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 10 ounces sangrita

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 cucumbers

4 ounces orange juice

4 ounces low-sodium tomato juice

2 ounces lime juice

1 teaspoon hot sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

Black pepper

Tequila

Directions