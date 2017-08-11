Beer and eggs are frequent bedfellows, but often in a kinda gross way: Plop a raw egg into a beer and then chug it and suddenly feel all Popeye-mighty or something. If that's your jam, please enjoy. I tend to like my eggs cooked, and especially so when they're steamed into a custard like a chawanmushi. I'm also, to my own surprise, an almost irrational Instant Pot lover and will find any excuse to use it. Earlier this summer, I improvised a beer and egg custard in a hollowed-out turban squash in my smoker to great success, but that's not the most rational, accessible or practical way to cook anything, so to the Instant Pot I went. It did not fail me. It never does.

Not gonna lie, this beer and egg custard is in no way lovely to look at, but it tastes glorious. I used a Guinness, but feel free to deploy whatever beer you have on hand, and experiment more or fewer eggs to get the texture you'd like.

Beer Eggs

Photo Photo by Alex Tepper

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup beer

2-3 large eggs

Salt to taste

1 cup water

Directions