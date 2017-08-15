Take a tip from cartoon policemen and have doughnuts and coffee for breakfast. But instead of a latte and a chocolate-sprinkled taking up both hands (so difficult to balance while driving to work!) smash both together, add some ice cream for good measure. We take full responsibility for the deliciousness of coffee and doughnuts ice cream sandwiches; you only have to tackle to sugar rush.
If you’re feeling ambitious, fry up a batch of your own doughnuts—here we’ve opted for pre-made. As for the coffee ice cream, you can DIY that as well, or just reach for the carton in your freezer. Soften the ice cream slightly, then smear it onto a halved doughnut. And just in case that wasn’t enough for you, we rolled the exposed ice cream sides in our favorite cereals. Yeah, we’re not holding anything back.
Coffee and Doughnuts Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Yields: 6 ice cream sandwiches
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place a knife in a container of hot water to heat blade. Run outside of ice cream container briefly under hot water just until edges of ice cream in container are softened. Invert ice cream onto a cutting board, and remove and discard container. Turn ice cream block on its side. Remove hot knife from hot water, and wipe knife dry. Cut ice cream block crosswise into 6 (3/4-inch-thick) slices, rinsing knife in hot water and wiping dry after each cut. Place ice cream slices on a rimmed baking sheet, and freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.
Place cereal in a shallow bowl. Remove ice cream from freezer. Holding 1 ice cream slice by the middle, roll edges of slice in cereal. Using a 1-inch round cutter, remove center of each ice cream slice. Place on bottom doughnut half, and cover with top doughnut half. Repeat with remaining ice cream slices, cereal, and doughnuts. Serve immediately, or freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.