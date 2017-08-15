Take a tip from cartoon policemen and have doughnuts and coffee for breakfast. But instead of a latte and a chocolate-sprinkled taking up both hands (so difficult to balance while driving to work!) smash both together, add some ice cream for good measure. We take full responsibility for the deliciousness of coffee and doughnuts ice cream sandwiches; you only have to tackle to sugar rush.

If you’re feeling ambitious, fry up a batch of your own doughnuts—here we’ve opted for pre-made. As for the coffee ice cream, you can DIY that as well, or just reach for the carton in your freezer. Soften the ice cream slightly, then smear it onto a halved doughnut. And just in case that wasn’t enough for you, we rolled the exposed ice cream sides in our favorite cereals. Yeah, we’re not holding anything back.

Coffee and Doughnuts Ice Cream Sandwiches

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 6 ice cream sandwiches

15 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 (28-ounce) round container coffee ice cream

2 cups sweet breakfast cereal

6 glazed doughnuts, halved crosswise and split

Directions