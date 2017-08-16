Did you know you’re always 10 minutes away from a fancy brunch? And no, I’m not talking about walking down the street to your local breakfast spot. If you have a bunch of asparagus, butter, eggs, and miso paste, you’re well on your way to a super-nice—yet wildly simple—meal. Only thing left to do is invite some people over.
Mix white miso paste with softened butter and sauté a few handfuls of asparagus in the mixture until the vegetables are bright green. No asparagus? Try this with broccoli, cauliflower, or green beans. To round out the meal, fry a few eggs sunny-side up and serve the whole mess with a fat slice of toast.
Asparagus with Miso Butter and Sunny-Side Up Eggs
- Yields: 1 serving
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Set aside just a wee bit of the tablespoon of butter—you’ll use it for greasing the pan when you go to fry your eggs in a minute.
Mash the rest of the butter together with the miso in a small bowl. Set aside.
Set the asparagus in a frying pan that has a tight-fitting lid. Add a splash of water, set on the lid, and turn the heat to medium-high. (If you want to make yourself some toast, get that started now.) Let the asparagus steam like this until bright green and tender; the exact time will depend on how thin your asparagus stalks are—less for slender, twiggy stalks and more for fatter ones. A good middle-ground estimate is about 3 ½ to 4 minutes. Shake the pan occasionally and keep checking—you’ll know when they’re done.
Drain off all but about a tablespoon of water (or, if the water’s gone, add a tablespoon) and turn the heat to low. Drop in the miso butter and swirl, gently tossing the asparagus in the butter to coat. It should look slightly saucy. Set the asparagus on the plate you plan to eat them off of, and cover them with your pan lid so they stay warm.
In the same pan you cooked the asparagus in, cook your eggs, being sure to add that slip of butter you saved before. I like fried, but scrambled or poached or soft-boiled would also be lovely.
Set your cooked egg over the asparagus, and spread any miso butter clinging to the bowl you made it in on the toast. It’s especially nice with a bit of honey drizzled over.