Did you know you’re always 10 minutes away from a fancy brunch? And no, I’m not talking about walking down the street to your local breakfast spot. If you have a bunch of asparagus, butter, eggs, and miso paste, you’re well on your way to a super-nice—yet wildly simple—meal. Only thing left to do is invite some people over.

Mix white miso paste with softened butter and sauté a few handfuls of asparagus in the mixture until the vegetables are bright green. No asparagus? Try this with broccoli, cauliflower, or green beans. To round out the meal, fry a few eggs sunny-side up and serve the whole mess with a fat slice of toast.

Asparagus with Miso Butter and Sunny-Side Up Eggs

Photo by Time Inc. Video Studio

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Land O'Lakes Unsalted Butter, at room temperature, divided

1 ½ teaspoons white or yellow miso, plus more to taste

½ pound asparagus, ends trimmed (I do this by simply bending the stalk gently about an inch above the base and waiting for it to snap off)

As many eggs as you like

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions