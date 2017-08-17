If you go out to brunch on the regular, odds are you’re probably tired of classic dishes like eggs Florentine. While you love a good hollandaise sauce over spinach, sometimes you want to shake things up. That’s where this breakfast pizza comes in. It’s like your classic eggs Florentine studied abroad in Italy and came back with a new outlook on life—and would not stop talking about how magical Italy is.

Grab a premade pizza dough from your grocery store or local Italian market and coat it with a thick layer of hollandaise sauce. And before you bemoan the hassle of hollandaise, check this out: We made it in the blender, so there’s no need to strain your wrist or your patience. Dot the pizza with spinach, tomato slices, and plenty of cheese—creamy mozzarella and salty parmesan to be exact. Is that your stomach growling I hear?

Eggs Florentine Breakfast Pizza

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 1 8-slice pizza

1 8-slice pizza Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup (8 ounces) Land O Lakes Salted Butter , divided

4 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

5 ounces fresh baby spinach

16 ounces fresh prepared pizza dough, at room temperature

1 tablespoon plain yellow cornmeal

7 thin tomato slices (about 1 large tomato)

6 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups)

5 large eggs

1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup)

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Directions