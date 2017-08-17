If you go out to brunch on the regular, odds are you’re probably tired of classic dishes like eggs Florentine. While you love a good hollandaise sauce over spinach, sometimes you want to shake things up. That’s where this breakfast pizza comes in. It’s like your classic eggs Florentine studied abroad in Italy and came back with a new outlook on life—and would not stop talking about how magical Italy is.
Grab a premade pizza dough from your grocery store or local Italian market and coat it with a thick layer of hollandaise sauce. And before you bemoan the hassle of hollandaise, check this out: We made it in the blender, so there’s no need to strain your wrist or your patience. Dot the pizza with spinach, tomato slices, and plenty of cheese—creamy mozzarella and salty parmesan to be exact. Is that your stomach growling I hear?
Eggs Florentine Breakfast Pizza
- Yields: 1 8-slice pizza
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place 3/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons of the butter in a 2-cup microwavable measuring cup. Microwave on high until melted, 1 minute to 1 minute and 30 seconds. Cover to keep warm.
Process egg yolks, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a blender on medium speed 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium-high, and slowly drizzle in hot melted butter through food chute over a 1-minute period. Process until mixture is thickened, about 30 seconds. Remove from blender; cover and keep warm.
Place a pizza stone in oven, and preheat oven to 500°F. (Do not remove pizza stone while oven preheats.) Melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add spinach, and cook, stirring often, just until spinach starts to wilt, about 1 minute. Remove spinach from skillet, and set aside.
Place pizza dough on a lightly floured surface, and roll dough out into a 15-inch round. Sprinkle a rimless baking sheet or pizza peel evenly with cornmeal. Place dough round on cornmeal, and spread 1 cup of the warm butter sauce evenly over dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Top evenly with tomato slices and mozzarella. Slide pizza onto preheated pizza stone in oven. Bake in preheated oven just until crust is set and cheese starts to melt, about 5 minutes.
Remove pizza from oven, sliding pizza back onto baking sheet or pizza peel and leaving pizza stone in oven. Top pizza evenly with spinach. Break eggs in an even layer over pizza. Return pizza to pizza stone in oven, and bake at 500°F until egg whites are set and cheese is browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and drizzle with remaining butter sauce. Sprinkle evenly withParmesan, and, if using, crushed red pepper.