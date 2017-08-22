Chef Ali LaRaia has memories of leftover spaghetti pie from her childhood. It's this easy use of leftover pasta that inspired the amazing spaghetti pie that's on the brunch menu at The Sosta, the New York Italian fast casual restaurant where LaRaia is executive chef and co-founder, along with Samantha Wasser, who helped found vegan favorite By Chloe.

This recipe is decidedly not vegan, though. It oozes with mozzarella cheese. And unlike a regular old plate of spaghetti, there's no red sauce on The Sosta's spaghetti pie. It's more like a carbonara, made with close to a dozen eggs, caramelized onions, and, again, all of the cheese. It's not just spaghetti that's been baked in an oven. Because the egg and cheese mixture is poured on top of the spaghetti in the pan, rather than mixed in before, there are bits of spaghetti at the bottom that get all crispy and crunchy and add a beautiful crust-like texture, just like any other type of pie.