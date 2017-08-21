You don’t have to hit the bakery to eat sweet, creamy Danish. The delicate pastries are actually super-easy to make at home, if you know a secret. While making real Danish dough from scratch is a timely undertaking, a roll of frozen puff pastry is the key to churning out a batch of the flakey pastries in just about an hour from start to finish.

These strawberry-rose Danish make for a delightfully fragrant and unique filling, but if you’re not feeling the homemade fruit compote, a jar of store or farmer’s market-bought preserves will work in a pinch. Peach, apricot, and raspberry would work wonders, as would a smear of bright yellow lemon curd.

Strawberry-Rose Cream Cheese Danishes

Photo by Time Inc. Video Studio

Yields: 16 4-inch danishes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons honey

1 pound strawberries, stemmed and halved lengthwise

Pinch kosher salt

2 long strips lemon zest (use a vegetable peeler)

¾ teaspoon rosewater

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1 egg yolk

1 egg

1 14-ounce package frozen puff pastry, thawed overnight (or at least 2 to 3 hours) in the refrigerator

Splash water or milk

Directions