If a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich married a batch of warm, buttery biscuits, their children would be this sausage and cheese pull-apart bread. Premade biscuit dough provides a base for this easy-to-tear loaf before it’s loaded with cooked sausage

In terms of cheese and sausage, you should feel free to have fun with the flavors. Here we’ve used classic country sausage, sharp cheddar, and salty Parmesan, but why not change it up? Try spicy chorizo with monterey jack and cotija, or chicken-apple sausage with yellow cheddar and a bit of grated manchego.

Sausage and Cheese Biscuit Pull-Apart Bread

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 1 9x5-inch bread

1 9x5-inch bread Cook Time: 35 minutes

35 minutes Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 (16.3-ounce) can refrigerated biscuits

¼ cup Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter, melted

8 ounces mild country sausage, cooked and crumbled

2 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper.

Directions