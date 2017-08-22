If a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich married a batch of warm, buttery biscuits, their children would be this sausage and cheese pull-apart bread. Premade biscuit dough provides a base for this easy-to-tear loaf before it’s loaded with cooked sausage
In terms of cheese and sausage, you should feel free to have fun with the flavors. Here we’ve used classic country sausage, sharp cheddar, and salty Parmesan, but why not change it up? Try spicy chorizo with monterey jack and cotija, or chicken-apple sausage with yellow cheddar and a bit of grated manchego.
Sausage and Cheese Biscuit Pull-Apart Bread
- Yields: 1 9x5-inch bread
- Cook Time: 35 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly grease a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
Place biscuit dough rounds on a work surface. Using your hands or a rolling pin, press or roll 1 biscuit to 1/4-inch thickness. Brush with a small amount of melted butter, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the sausage and about 1 tablespoon each of the Cheddar and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Press or roll a second biscuit to 1/4-inch thickness, and place on top of sausage and cheeses. Lightly press biscuit to compress stack. Brush biscuit with a small amount of melted butter, and sprinkle with about 1 tablespoon each of the Cheddar and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Pick up biscuit stack by 2 opposite edges, and place in prepared loaf pan, folding edges of stack up into a taco shape. Repeat procedure with remaining biscuits and additional butter, sausage, and cheeses.
Sprinkle top of loaf with remaining sausage and cheese, and bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in center of loaf registers 190°F, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool 10 minutes before serving.