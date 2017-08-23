Odds are you’ve heard of shakshuka—the Tunisian dish of eggs gently poached in thick, spicy tomato sauce—or Eggs in Purgatory, its Italian counterpart. I’d now like to propose a riff on the classic, in the name of using up all those extra green things in the fridge. Green shakshuka is very similar to its red namesake, but infinitely more forgiving in terms of ingredients.
Start with a base of chopped tomatillos and salsa verde to get the sauce going, then the rest is pretty much up to you. Green bell peppers! Fennel! Leafy greens galore! As long as they're well-seasoned, there’s no way these green vegetables will betray you. Crack a few eggs into the sauce, then just go ahead and dunk a slice of pita bread right into the skillet to sop up the runny yolk.
Green Shakshuka
- Yields: 4 or 5 servings, 2 eggs per serving
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Drop a wide skillet on your stove and heat a olive oil over medium. Toss onion and garlic into the pan.
Once the onions are translucent, stir in the tomatillos, green pepper, jalapeño, and fennel if using. Add a few good pinches of kosher salt, a few grinds of black pepper, cumin, and za’atar.
Next, wash and chop the leafy greens. Greens have this magic ability to shrink down to the size of whatever pan they’re cooked in, so whether you have half a bunch of lacinato kale or the entire contents of your local farmers market’s greens table, you can make it work. Pile the greens into the pan and top with a lid to help the vegetables wilt. If you’re using more than four cups of greens, do this in shifts. Once the greens are mostly wilted, stir in 1 cup salsa verde.
Lower the heat and make a bunch of wells in the mixture (as many wells as eggs you plan to cook). Crack eggs into the wells and replace the lid on the pan. Let the eggs steam for 5-7 minutes, or until the yolks are cooked to your preference. Meanwhile, toast some bread or naan, slice an avocado, and roughly chop any fresh herbs you have hanging around.
When the eggs are cooked, scoop shakshuka into shallow bowls (ladle it directly over the toast or naan if you know what’s good for you) and top with chopped herbs, avocado, and crumbled feta or goat cheese.