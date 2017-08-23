Odds are you’ve heard of shakshuka—the Tunisian dish of eggs gently poached in thick, spicy tomato sauce—or Eggs in Purgatory, its Italian counterpart. I’d now like to propose a riff on the classic, in the name of using up all those extra green things in the fridge. Green shakshuka is very similar to its red namesake, but infinitely more forgiving in terms of ingredients.

Start with a base of chopped tomatillos and salsa verde to get the sauce going, then the rest is pretty much up to you. Green bell peppers! Fennel! Leafy greens galore! As long as they're well-seasoned, there’s no way these green vegetables will betray you. Crack a few eggs into the sauce, then just go ahead and dunk a slice of pita bread right into the skillet to sop up the runny yolk.

Green Shakshuka

Yields: 4 or 5 servings, 2 eggs per serving

4 or 5 servings, 2 eggs per serving Cook Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large white onion, roughly chopped

2 large garlic cloves, minced

5 tomatillos, diced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, minced and seeded

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced

kosher salt and black pepper

1 teaspoon za'atar

1 teaspoon cumin

1-3 bunches leafy greens like kale, Swiss chard, collards, mustard greens, radish tops, spinach, etc.

1 cup salsa verde

8-10 eggs

pita bread or naan, chopped herbs, avocado, crumbled feta or goat cheese, optional, for serving

Directions