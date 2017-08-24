For those who are looking to change up their soda routine, instead of spending tons on fancy flavored seltzers, make yourself an Italian soda. Clocking in at just two ingredients, Italian soda starts with syrup: You could go with store-bought fruit, coffee, or chocolate syrup, but the best way to nail a potent Italian soda is to make your own.

Bring a simple mixture of sugar, water, and fruit (here we’ve used raspberries, orange peel, and blackberries) to a boil, then let it cool and thicken slightly. Pour an ounce or two of the fragrant syrup into a glass, then top with plain ol’ selzer. If you’re feeling fancy, add a splash of cream to the glass as well. Technically that’ll change the drink into a French soda, but it won’t alter the killer flavor.

DIY Italian Soda

Photo by Alex Tepper

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup washed fruit (if using stone fruit, peeled and sliced; if using citrus, use only the peel)

Seltzer

Ice

