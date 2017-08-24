Making a big brunch can be fun, but the tower of dirty dishes piled in the sink definitely isn’t. Next time you feel the urge to cook a big meal, consider foil-packet hash and eggs. It may not sound like much, but this flavor-packed breakfast is hearty with just the right amount of heat.
Toss cubed sweet potato with cumin, paprika, and plenty of salt, and drop them into wide foil boats. Drop in bell peppers, onion, and sweet chicken sausage, then bake until the potatoes are tender. Just before the vegetables are finished, crack an egg into the center of each foil packet, and cook until it’s just set. This is hands-down one of the easiest ways to eat vegetables for breakfast.
Foil-Packet Sweet Potato Hash
- Yields: 4 packets
- Cook Time: 40 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together sweet potatoes, oil, salt, cumin, black pepper, and paprika in a medium bowl until well coated.
Place 1 cup of the sweet potato mixture in the center of each of 4 (8-inch) square heavy-duty aluminum foil packets. Evenly divide sausage, bell peppers, poblano, and onion among foil packets. (Do not seal foil packets.) Place packets on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender-crisp, about 30 minutes.
Remove from oven, and break 1 egg into each packet. Return to oven, and bake at 400°F to desired degree of egg doneness, about 10 minutes.
Sprinkle with chives, and serve immediately.