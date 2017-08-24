Making a big brunch can be fun, but the tower of dirty dishes piled in the sink definitely isn’t. Next time you feel the urge to cook a big meal, consider foil-packet hash and eggs. It may not sound like much, but this flavor-packed breakfast is hearty with just the right amount of heat.

Toss cubed sweet potato with cumin, paprika, and plenty of salt, and drop them into wide foil boats. Drop in bell peppers, onion, and sweet chicken sausage, then bake until the potatoes are tender. Just before the vegetables are finished, crack an egg into the center of each foil packet, and cook until it’s just set. This is hands-down one of the easiest ways to eat vegetables for breakfast.

Foil-Packet Sweet Potato Hash

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 4 packets

4 packets Cook Time: 40 minutes

40 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups diced peeled sweet potatoes (about 2 pounds)

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ cup thinly sliced smoked chicken sausage (about 2 links)

¼ cup chopped yellow bell pepper

¼ cup chopped red bell pepper

¼ cup chopped poblano chile

¼ cup chopped red onion

4 large eggs

1 tablspoon thinly sliced fresh chives

Directions