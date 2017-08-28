We’re all for clinking glasses of Prosecco at brunch, but we’re also pretty big fans of drizzling it over coffee cake. Part breakfast, part dessert, part cocktail coffeecake, this recipe is absolutely what you need to make when hosting a friend’s birthday brunch. I mean, just look at the color of the strawberry glaze—isn’t that alone cause to celebrate?

Showstopping as the strawberry-Prosecco glaze is, allow me to also direct your attention to the center of this cake: There’s granola in the streusel swirl. Because as delightful as brown sugar, butter, and cardamom taste mashed together, a little nutty crunch in the middle of the soft cake takes this dish to the next level.

Strawberry and Prosecco-Glazed Granola Coffee Cake

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 1 cake

1 cake Cook Time: 50 minutes

50 minutes Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 2 hours

For the topping

2 cups Prosecco

2 cups small strawberries

½ cup granola, for sprinkling on top

For the streusel

⅓ cup (about 1½ ounces) all-purpose flour

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons ground cardamom

3 tablespoons (1½ ounces) Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter , chilled and cubed

1 cup granola

For the cake

½ cups (about 9 3/8 ounces) cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

¾ cup (6 ounces) Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter , softened

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups sour cream

For the glaze

1 quart strawberries, hulled

1 ½ cups light corn syrup

1 cup Prosecco

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Directions