Fairy bread, an Australian treat served at children’s birthday parties, is the OG unicorn toast. The unassuming three-ingredient treat may be just buttered toast topped with teeny rainbow sprinkles, but after a bite you'll see how special it is. Fairy bread is ridiculously simple to make, but you can’t imagine how happy a pile of it will make your brunch guests.

This snack isn’t fancy—you can make it with any squishy white bread you have on hand. However, since white bread is notoriously delicate, it’s best to let the butter soften a bit before spreading. The best way to achieve perfectly spreadable butter is to heat a glass by filling it with hot water, then after a few minutes dumping the water and placing the hot cup over the butter. Let it sit for a minute or two, then remove the cup to find your butter ready to be spread onto fairy bread.

Fairy Bread

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 1 slice of fairy bread, easily multiplied

Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 slice white bread

1-2 tablespoons Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

Rainbow nonpareil sprinkles

Directions