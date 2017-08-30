You’re probably familiar with the spiralizer, that funky gadget that turns vegetables into curly strands in seconds. Whether you care for zoodles or not, you’ve got to spiralize your sweet potatoes. While hash browns or home fries made with sweet potato can leave you uninspired, spiralizing sweet potatoes does just the opposite. Suddenly, those orange taters crisp up just like their starchier contemporaries.

But I haven’t even gotten to the best part: the seasoning. Before sliding spiralized, oiled twists of sweet potato into the oven, cover them with a blanket of vadouvan. The French-inspired Southern Indian season always has a long list of ingredients that can vary depending on whoever puts the blend together, but vadouvan typically involves toasted and ground shallots, onions, fenugreek, curry leaves, garlic, cumin, and mustard seeds. Just imagine those spices clinging to a crispy strand of sweet potato. Serve them with eggs and bacon, or piled atop a breakfast salad.

Spiralized Sweet Potato Straws

Photo by Time Inc. Video Studio

Yields: 2 sweet potatoes' worth of sweet potato straws

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

1 tablespoon vadouvan

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions