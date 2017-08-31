The first thing you notice when you walk into 33 Greenwich, in Manhattan's West Village, is the art. Every wall is covered in frames and murals, and even the bathrooms have custom doodles that are worthy of Instagram. (It doesn't hurt that the space was designed by fashion blogger Kelly Framel a.k.a. The Glamourai, along with her partner Zachary Lynd.) But you come to 33 Greenwich for chef Anne Thornton's food. The Southern-inspired menu draws on Thornton's Texas upbringing, as well as her training as a pastry chef. And though the entire brunch menu—which includes a sausage biscuit Benedict and a bacon, egg, and pimento cheese sandwich—is delicious, the baked goods are particularly drool-worthy.

The praline cinnamon rolls are no exception. Thornton uses the same dough for her beignets, so they're surprisingly light. But that doesn't mean they lack in gooey-ness. Served in a little cast iron skillet, these appropriately sticky cinnamon rolls are filled with candied pecans and cinnamon before getting drizzled with a slightly tangy goat cheese frosting. They're perfect for sharing with your friends at the table, but honestly, they're so fantastic we're not quite sure why you'd want to.