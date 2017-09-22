Typically served on the Indian subcontinent, a mango lassi is a cool, thick smoothie. While technically lassis are made with yogurt, we’re changing things up and using dairy-free coconut yogurt. But this recipe will work with your favorite dairy yogurt too. Not into mango? Try making a lassi with any fruit—we recommend starting out with peach or strawberry. Or skip the fruit altogether and blend yogurt, sugar, and ice with pinch of saffron or dash of rosewater.

Toss fresh and frozen mango into a blender with a big scoop of coconut yogurt and nondairy milk. Add cardamon and cinnamon, then sweeten the mixture with a glob of honey (or maple syrup, for the vegans). Puree the lassi until thick and smooth.

Coconut Yogurt Mango Lassi

Photo by Alex Tepper

Yields: 2-3 mango lassis

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ cups unsweetened plain coconut yogurt (if using coconut yogurt that's a similar consistency to plain yogurt; if using thicker yogurt ½ cup yogurt and ½ cup unsweetened nondairy milk)

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ½ cups chopped fresh mango

½ cup chopped frozen mango

1 teaspoon honey (or desired sweetener)

Ice

Pistachios, optional, for garnish

Mint leaves, optional, for garnish

Directions