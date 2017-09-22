Typically served on the Indian subcontinent, a mango lassi is a cool, thick smoothie. While technically lassis are made with yogurt, we’re changing things up and using dairy-free coconut yogurt. But this recipe will work with your favorite dairy yogurt too. Not into mango? Try making a lassi with any fruit—we recommend starting out with peach or strawberry. Or skip the fruit altogether and blend yogurt, sugar, and ice with pinch of saffron or dash of rosewater.
Toss fresh and frozen mango into a blender with a big scoop of coconut yogurt and nondairy milk. Add cardamon and cinnamon, then sweeten the mixture with a glob of honey (or maple syrup, for the vegans). Puree the lassi until thick and smooth.
Coconut Yogurt Mango Lassi
- Yields: 2-3 mango lassis
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Pour the yogurt (and milk, if using) into a blender. Toss in cardamom, cinnamon, fresh mango, frozen mango, and honey.
Blend the mixture until it’s smooth, then blend in a few handfuls of ice. When the lassi seems thick like a smoothie or milkshake, it’s good to go.
Divide the lassi among 2-3 tall glasses and top with chopped pistachios and a mint leaf.