In terms of on-the-go breakfasts, muffins are an obvious choice. They fit in your hand, there’s not much to spill, many even come with their own little wrapper. Of course, by now we know that most store-bought and bakery muffins are basically cake (and if you want cake for breakfast, just eat that) and also tend to be upwards of $3 a pop. Instead of spending all your cash and added sugar allotment on muffins, make them yourself. And before you whine about how baking is messy, let me finish: these muffins are made in a blender, meaning you’ll have just one thing to wash at the end of this project.

These blender muffins are double-chocolate, but you can flavor them however you’d like. Throw a few tablespoons of nut butter in the blender, or get busy with chopped fruit. Swap the bananas for 1 cup of pumpkin purée or applesauce. Nix the honey in favor of maple syrup or granulated sugar. Unless you’re OK with sunken muffin tops, just keep in mind not to cram in too many mix-ins.

Double-Chocolate Blender Muffins

Yields: 12 muffins

12 muffins Cook Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 very ripe bananas

2 eggs

1 cup full-fat yogurt

¼ cup honey

1 ¾ cups rolled oats

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

¼ cup chocolate chips, roughly chopped if large

Directions