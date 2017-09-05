In terms of on-the-go breakfasts, muffins are an obvious choice. They fit in your hand, there’s not much to spill, many even come with their own little wrapper. Of course, by now we know that most store-bought and bakery muffins are basically cake (and if you want cake for breakfast, just eat that) and also tend to be upwards of $3 a pop. Instead of spending all your cash and added sugar allotment on muffins, make them yourself. And before you whine about how baking is messy, let me finish: these muffins are made in a blender, meaning you’ll have just one thing to wash at the end of this project.
These blender muffins are double-chocolate, but you can flavor them however you’d like. Throw a few tablespoons of nut butter in the blender, or get busy with chopped fruit. Swap the bananas for 1 cup of pumpkin purée or applesauce. Nix the honey in favor of maple syrup or granulated sugar. Unless you’re OK with sunken muffin tops, just keep in mind not to cram in too many mix-ins.
Double-Chocolate Blender Muffins
- Yields: 12 muffins
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350°F and generously grease a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Set a blender on its stand and throw in bananas, eggs, yogurt, and honey. Blend the mixture until barely combined, about 10 seconds.
Next, sprinkle in rolled oats, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt, and almond or vanilla extract. Blend the mixture until it’s mostly smooth, 30-45 seconds, depending on your blender’s power.
Throw in chocolate chips, and stir the muffin batter with a spoon. Pour the mixture into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Let the muffins cool in the tin for at least 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack, loosening with a knife if they’re being stubborn. Slice the muffins open and smear with almond or peanut butter and raspberry jam if you know what’s good for you.