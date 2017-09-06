Egg muffins have gained popularity for being healthy, on-the-go, quick-and-easy—pretty much any exciting or Pinterest-worthy breakfast term. And they deserve it; egg muffins are a killer early morning choice. Just make a batch one night (they take less than one hour from start to finish, and much of that is baking time) and warm them up in the microwave before work. While all the other commuters sip on breakfasts of bitter green juices or wimpy granola bars, you’ll bite into fluffy, veggie-packed eggs. If you close your eyes, you may almost be able to pretend you’re out at brunch instead.
These egg muffins riff on eggs Benedict with tender crab meat and cream cheese, but we also threw in a bunch of sautéed vegetables for extra flavor. Vegetarians should feel free to simply omit the crab meat—the muffins will still come out great. Really, anything goes in an egg muffin: Try crumbled bacon and grated cheddar for a bread-less BEC; goat cheese and kale or Swiss chard for something a little fancier; or even cooked chickpeas and manchego for extra protein.
Crab and Vegetable Egg Muffins
- Yields: 12 egg muffins
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium. Add bell pepper, shallots, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until soft, 6 to 8 minutes. Add spinach; cook, stirring constantly, until spinach is wilted and liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes.Remove from heat; cool slightly.
Whisk together eggs, egg whites, lemon zest, cornstarch, salt, and cayenne in amedium bowl until smooth.
Coat cups of a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Divide half of the bell pepper mixture evenly among prepared muffin cups. Divide crabmeat and cream cheese evenly among muffin cups. Pour egg mixture evenly into muffin cups, and top evenly with remaining bell pepper mixture. Bake in preheated oven until set, 18 to 20 minutes.
Remove crab-egg muffin cups from pan, and serve immediately with lemon wedges.