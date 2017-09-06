Egg muffins have gained popularity for being healthy, on-the-go, quick-and-easy—pretty much any exciting or Pinterest-worthy breakfast term. And they deserve it; egg muffins are a killer early morning choice. Just make a batch one night (they take less than one hour from start to finish, and much of that is baking time) and warm them up in the microwave before work. While all the other commuters sip on breakfasts of bitter green juices or wimpy granola bars, you’ll bite into fluffy, veggie-packed eggs. If you close your eyes, you may almost be able to pretend you’re out at brunch instead.

These egg muffins riff on eggs Benedict with tender crab meat and cream cheese, but we also threw in a bunch of sautéed vegetables for extra flavor. Vegetarians should feel free to simply omit the crab meat—the muffins will still come out great. Really, anything goes in an egg muffin: Try crumbled bacon and grated cheddar for a bread-less BEC; goat cheese and kale or Swiss chard for something a little fancier; or even cooked chickpeas and manchego for extra protein.

Crab and Vegetable Egg Muffins

PHOTO BY DANIEL AGEE

Yields: 12 egg muffins

12 egg muffins Cook Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ cups chopped red bell pepper (about 1 medium bell pepper)

½ cup thinly sliced shallots (about 2 medium shallots)

3 garlic cloves, minced

6 ounces baby spinach

6 large eggs

4 large egg whites

2 teaspoons lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Cooking spray

½ pound fresh lump crabmeat, drained and picked over

¼ cup cream cheese

Lemon wedges

Directions