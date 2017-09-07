I’d like to inform you that these bagels are made almost entirely of cheese. I know you’re excited, but try to keep it together for a minute. Let me back up. Odds are that by now you’ve heard of people following Keto, or the Ketogenic diet. It’s a high-fat, moderate protein, low-carb diet. While we typically don’t interfere much when it comes to special diets (vegan, paleo—you do you), when we discovered these cheesy bagels we had to investigate.

Stringy mozzarella and cream cheese are melted together until thick and creamy, then blended with almond and oat flours for protein and fiber, and a bit of xanthan gum to bind the mixture. The dough is then rolled out into little bagel shapes and covered with classic bagel toppings—seeds or salt suffice, but you can’t beat an everything seasoning blend. Bake the bagels and spread them with your favorite schmear.

Keto Bagels

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 6 bagels

6 bagels Cook Time: 12 minutes

12 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 1 1/2 cups)

2 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 large egg

1 ⅓ cups (about 4 3/4 ounces) almond flour

1 tablespoon oat flour

2 teaspoons xanthan gum

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 tablespoons Unsalted Land O Lakes Butter, melted

½ teaspoon poppy seeds

½ teaspoon sesame seeds

½ teaspoon dried minced onion

Directions