I’d like to inform you that these bagels are made almost entirely of cheese. I know you’re excited, but try to keep it together for a minute. Let me back up. Odds are that by now you’ve heard of people following Keto, or the Ketogenic diet. It’s a high-fat, moderate protein, low-carb diet. While we typically don’t interfere much when it comes to special diets (vegan, paleo—you do you), when we discovered these cheesy bagels we had to investigate.
Stringy mozzarella and cream cheese are melted together until thick and creamy, then blended with almond and oat flours for protein and fiber, and a bit of xanthan gum to bind the mixture. The dough is then rolled out into little bagel shapes and covered with classic bagel toppings—seeds or salt suffice, but you can’t beat an everything seasoning blend. Bake the bagels and spread them with your favorite schmear.
Keto Bagels
- Yields: 6 bagels
- Cook Time: 12 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine mozzarella and cream cheese in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH just until melted, about 1 minute. Stir to combine, and cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Stir together almond flour, oat flour, xanthan gum, and baking soda in a separate large bowl; set aside.
Combine egg and melted cheeses in the bowl of a food processor. Process until combined, about 20 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary. Add flour mixture, and process until dough forms a ball, about 20 seconds. (Mixture will be slightly sticky.) Remove dough from food processor, and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill 15 minutes.
Unwrap dough, and place on a clean work surface. Cut dough evenly into 6 pieces.Roll each piece into a 6-inch- long log. Pull together ends of each log to form a circle, and pinch to seal. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and brush evenly with melted butter. Sprinkle each bagel with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, or minced onion.
Bake until bagels are golden brown and cooked through, about 12 minutes.