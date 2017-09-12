Quiche can often feel like a pair of cotton ankle socks. They’re fine, and you’re used to them, but most are usually pretty similar to every other one you've experienced, and they can get a little boring. At the same time, dumping an egg mixture into a crust and popping it in the oven is the easiest thing in the world to make when you’re trying to slap together a nice-ish meal for, say, your parents, who only visit once a year. We’ve found the solution to feeling meh about quiche: Make the crust out of tater tots.
This quiche starts out respectably, as most quiche do: eggs, mushrooms, leeks, Gruyère. But then the filling gets ladled into a crispy crust made of salty tots. After a quick trip in the oven, the end result is like the most well-blended riff on eggs and potatoes you’ve ever had. And what could be better than that?
Tater Tot Crust Quiche
- Yields: 1 9-inch quiche
- Cook Time: 50 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place potato tots in a large microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Add butter and 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper; mash with a fork until potato tots are broken up and mixture sticks together.
Press potato tot mixture onto bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake in preheated oven on middle rack until browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool completely, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crisp and fat has rendered, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain, reserving drippings in skillet. Increase heat to medium-high, and add mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown and tender, about 8 minutes. Add leek and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks begin to brown and have softened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside.
Whisk together cream and eggs in a medium bowl or measuring cup until combined. Spread mushroom mixture in an even layer in prepared crust; sprinkle evenly with bacon.Carefully pour egg mixture evenly into crust. Top evenly with cheese, and bake at 400°F until golden and bubbly and eggs are cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with thyme, and cut into 8 slices. Serve warm, at room temperature, or cold.