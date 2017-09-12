Quiche can often feel like a pair of cotton ankle socks. They’re fine, and you’re used to them, but most are usually pretty similar to every other one you've experienced, and they can get a little boring. At the same time, dumping an egg mixture into a crust and popping it in the oven is the easiest thing in the world to make when you’re trying to slap together a nice-ish meal for, say, your parents, who only visit once a year. We’ve found the solution to feeling meh about quiche: Make the crust out of tater tots.

This quiche starts out respectably, as most quiche do: eggs, mushrooms, leeks, Gruyère. But then the filling gets ladled into a crispy crust made of salty tots. After a quick trip in the oven, the end result is like the most well-blended riff on eggs and potatoes you’ve ever had. And what could be better than that?

Tater Tot Crust Quiche

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 1 9-inch quiche

Ingredients

4 cups frozen potato tots

¼ cup (2 ounces) Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter

½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

4 thick-cut bacon slices, chopped

8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms

1 large leek, white and light green parts only, thinly sliced

¾ cup heavy cream

3 large eggs

2 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Directions