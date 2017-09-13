Here's a throwback to the school lunches of our childhood. Considering that most people would never enter a school lunchroom ever again if they had their way, we figured a DIY version of this cafeteria tray classic would be much appreciated. Of course, if you can’t handle your breakfast smiling at you, you can always skip the face-stamping step.
Mash boiled potatoes until they’re smooth, then toss in panko breadcrumbs, cornstarch, an egg to help the mixture hold together, and sliced scallions for some extra flavor. Roll out the mixture, then cut out little circles. Use a straw and a spoon to create the :) and then toss the home fries into hot oil. As for serving, anywhere you can put breakfast potatoes (hash browns, home fries, even latkes) you can swap in smiley home fries.
Smiley Home Fries
- Yields: 16 smiley home fries
- Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 8 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place cubed potatoes in a saucepan. Add water to cover, and bring to a boil over high.Reduce heat to medium-high, and cook until tender when pierced with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain potatoes, and let stand until dry.
Mash potatoes with a ricer or potato masher. Gently stir in flour, scallions, cornstarch, panko, pepper, and egg until well combined.
Place a sheet of parchment paper on a work surface, and lightly dust with flour. Turn potato mixture out onto prepared parchment. Sprinkle lightly with flour, and top with a second sheet of parchment. Roll potato mixture to about 1/4-inch thickness. Remove top sheet of parchment. Using a 2-inch round cutter, cut about 16 rounds from potato mixture. Using a straw, make 2 eyes in each round, and use the end of a spoon to draw a mouth on each round.
Pour oil into high-sided skillet to a depth of 2 inches. Heat over medium-high to350°F. Working in batches, fry potato rounds until crispy, 3 minutes and 30 seconds to 4 minutes per side. Transfer home fries to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve immediately.