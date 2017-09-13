Here's a throwback to the school lunches of our childhood. Considering that most people would never enter a school lunchroom ever again if they had their way, we figured a DIY version of this cafeteria tray classic would be much appreciated. Of course, if you can’t handle your breakfast smiling at you, you can always skip the face-stamping step.

Mash boiled potatoes until they’re smooth, then toss in panko breadcrumbs, cornstarch, an egg to help the mixture hold together, and sliced scallions for some extra flavor. Roll out the mixture, then cut out little circles. Use a straw and a spoon to create the :) and then toss the home fries into hot oil. As for serving, anywhere you can put breakfast potatoes (hash browns, home fries, even latkes) you can swap in smiley home fries.

Smiley Home Fries

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 16 smiley home fries

16 smiley home fries Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

1 hour 15 minutes Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total Time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

2 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

½ cup (about 2 1/8 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting parchment

¼ cup thinly sliced scallions

3 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 large egg

Canola oil

1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

Directions