A bowl of yogurt is a very fine breakfast, but we’re not always interested in fine. It’s moments like these that we make frozen yogurt with colorful cereal instead. In the time it takes to make a batch of overnight oats, and with just a few basic breakfast ingredients (Greek yogurt, honey, milk, and cereal), you can make a frozen treat that’s just as exciting to have at the end of the day as it is at 10 a.m.

Whisk a bunch of plain Greek yogurt with a gob of honey, whole milk, and a splash of vanilla extract, then stir in a big scoop of cereal—here we’ve gone the colorful route with Fruity Pebbles, but why not change it up and try gently crushed Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Life, Honey Nut Cheerios, or even a crunchy granola-based cereal. Freeze the mixture for a few hours, then scoop it into a bowl and devour, preferably in comfy clothes.

Confetti Frozen Yogurt

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 2 cups frozen yogurt

2 cups frozen yogurt Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 4 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

½ cup whole milk

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup fruit-flavored cereal snacks (such as Fruity Pebbles), plus more for serving

Directions