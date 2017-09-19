A bowl of yogurt is a very fine breakfast, but we’re not always interested in fine. It’s moments like these that we make frozen yogurt with colorful cereal instead. In the time it takes to make a batch of overnight oats, and with just a few basic breakfast ingredients (Greek yogurt, honey, milk, and cereal), you can make a frozen treat that’s just as exciting to have at the end of the day as it is at 10 a.m.
Whisk a bunch of plain Greek yogurt with a gob of honey, whole milk, and a splash of vanilla extract, then stir in a big scoop of cereal—here we’ve gone the colorful route with Fruity Pebbles, but why not change it up and try gently crushed Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Life, Honey Nut Cheerios, or even a crunchy granola-based cereal. Freeze the mixture for a few hours, then scoop it into a bowl and devour, preferably in comfy clothes.
Confetti Frozen Yogurt
- Yields: 2 cups frozen yogurt
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 4 hours 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Stir together yogurt, milk, honey, and vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth. Stir in cereal. Gently press a piece of parchment paper onto surface of yogurt mixture. Cover with plastic wrap, and freeze 4 to 6 hours.
Scoop frozen yogurt mixture into cups or bowls, and sprinkle with additional cereal.