Stella Parks, the pastry chef behind BraveTart, just made American history a whole lot tastier with her new cookbook BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts. Since no culinary chronicle of America’s sweet tooth is complete without apple pie, Parks decided to include her spin on the classic McDonald’s apple pie, which is technically more of a turnover. “I thought this was the ultimate American dessert because it represents the unique American convergence of corporations, traditional flavors, and industrialization,” she says.

The secret to creating perfect hand pies is exactitude, so grab your ruler and follow the measurements closely. But the most interesting thing here is actually an ingredient that was part of the classic McDonald’s recipe. “The original McDonald’s recipe is a really clever recipe because of the inclusion of freeze dried fruit,” Parks says. “The freeze dried apples pack flavor while soaking up all the moisture from the fresh apples, which actually thickens up the filling.”

Watch how Parks expertly crafts her recipe below.

Recipe from BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts by Stella Parks. Copyright © 2017 by Stella Parks. Reprinted with permission of W.W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.