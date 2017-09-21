We’re always here for a riff on classic breakfast tacos (see: pancake tacos), so get ready to stuff a paratha with your favorite fillings. The flaky flatbread gets its rich flavor from a mixture of bread flour and whole wheat flour, plus plenty of melted ghee. It may seem like magic, but those light layers are the result of accordion folding and rolling the dough into a spiral before rolling it out and repeating. Sounds tricky, but after watching this video and practicing it in real life, you’ll get the hang of rolling a paratha in no time.
Fill paratha breakfast tacos with your go-to fixins. Here we went the classic eggs and sausage route, complete with potatoes and cheese. If you’re looking for more unique flavors, try filling the taco with leftover roasted vegetables and pesto, or maybe go sweet and fill the pockets with sliced fruit and a drizzle of melted nut butter. The choice is yours, and it’d be pretty hard to go wrong.
Paratha Breakfast Tacos
- Yields: 6 tacos
- Cook Time: 5 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together bread flour, whole-wheat flour, and salt in a medium bowl. Add 3/4 cup of the warm water and 1 tablespoon of the ghee; using a wooden spoon, stir until a shaggy dough forms. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough comes together. Knead dough in bowl until a soft, smooth dough forms. Cover and let stand 30 minutes.
Divide dough evenly into 6 pieces (about 2 1/2 ounces each). Roll each piece into a ball. Dust 1 dough ball with bread flour, and roll into a 7-inch- wide circle. Brush with 1/2 teaspoon of the ghee, and sprinkle lightly with bread flour. Fold circle accordion-style to create 1/2-inch pleats. Gently stretch folded dough to a length of 12 inches. Tightly coil folded dough rope into a spiral; tuck end into middle of spiral. Place spiral on a lightly floured surface. Repeat procedure with remaining dough balls. Cover and let stand 30 minutes.
Roll each spiral into a 7-inch-wide circle on a lightly floured surface. Heat 1/2 teaspoon of the ghee in a medium-size cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Place 1 dough circle in hot ghee; cook just until dough starts to bubble, about 30 seconds. Brush with 1/2 teaspoon of the ghee, and turn; cook until golden brown spots appear, about 1 minute. Brush with 1/2 teaspoon of the ghee, and turn; cook until golden brown on both sides. Transfer paratha to a plate. Repeat procedure with remaining dough spirals and ghee.
Fill parathas evenly with eggs, potatoes, and chorizo. Top with desired amounts of Cotija, salsa, and cilantro.