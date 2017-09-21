We’re always here for a riff on classic breakfast tacos (see: pancake tacos), so get ready to stuff a paratha with your favorite fillings. The flaky flatbread gets its rich flavor from a mixture of bread flour and whole wheat flour, plus plenty of melted ghee. It may seem like magic, but those light layers are the result of accordion folding and rolling the dough into a spiral before rolling it out and repeating. Sounds tricky, but after watching this video and practicing it in real life, you’ll get the hang of rolling a paratha in no time.

Fill paratha breakfast tacos with your go-to fixins. Here we went the classic eggs and sausage route, complete with potatoes and cheese. If you’re looking for more unique flavors, try filling the taco with leftover roasted vegetables and pesto, or maybe go sweet and fill the pockets with sliced fruit and a drizzle of melted nut butter. The choice is yours, and it’d be pretty hard to go wrong.

Paratha Breakfast Tacos

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 6 tacos

6 tacos Cook Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ cups (about 6 3/8 ounces) bread flour

½ cup (about 2 ounces) whole-wheat flour

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup warm water, divided

5 tablespoons ghee, melted, or canola oil, divided

2 cups scrambled eggs (about 8 large eggs)

1 ½ cups cooked diced potatoes

1 ½ cups cooked and crumbled fresh Mexican chorizo, drained

Cotija cheese, salsa verde, and fresh cilantro leaves

Directions