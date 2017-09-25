To brûlée something is to put sugar on top of it and heat the sugar with fire, via broiler or butane torch, until the sugar caramelizes and forms a crackable crust. So theoretically, anything can be brûléed if it has sugar sprinkled on it. But once you've gone through the trouble of getting a blowtorch to make crème brûlée or caramelize some sugar on top of a grapefruit half, why wouldn't you try to brûlée everything in your kitchen—or, at the very least, see if you could make breakfast better by setting it on fire? After all, if you can cook bacon in a lawnmower, why can't you cook bacon with a food-grade blowtorch?

So against the advice of our friends at Bernzomatic, who very kindly sent us a blowtorch to play around with, we decided to see which of our favorite breakfast foods we could cook with an open flame successfully—and which ones would go up in flames. Some of them even properly brûléed, and they all looked really cool.

Don't try this at home, but do learn from our mistakes.