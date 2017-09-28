If you live in the United States, you’re probably used to slurping miso soup at lunch or dinner, but this brothy soup is actually killer in the morning. Though miso soup is traditionally made with dashi, a salty broth of dried kelp and bonito flakes, this recipe is totally vegan. To achieve a similar umami flavor, this miso soup broth is made with wakame, a savory dried kelp. Wakame is available for purchase online and in the Asian ingredients section of many grocery stores, but even if you can't find it, your miso broth will still taste great.

The best part about miso soup is that you can really toss in any vegetables you have on hand: mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, leafy greens—anything goes. Add cubed tofu for some plant protein and you’re good to go.

Vegan Miso Soup

Photo by KElsey Hansen

Yields: 1 serving

1 serving Cook Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1-2 tablespoons miso, depending on taste

About 1½ cups water

About ½ cup soft tofu, cubed (but really, use as much or as little as you want)

Sliced vegetables, like carrots or potatoes or snowpeas or mushrooms, whatever you've got in the fridge (optional)

Wakame (optional)

Scallions, thinly sliced (optional)

Directions