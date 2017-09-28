If you live in the United States, you’re probably used to slurping miso soup at lunch or dinner, but this brothy soup is actually killer in the morning. Though miso soup is traditionally made with dashi, a salty broth of dried kelp and bonito flakes, this recipe is totally vegan. To achieve a similar umami flavor, this miso soup broth is made with wakame, a savory dried kelp. Wakame is available for purchase online and in the Asian ingredients section of many grocery stores, but even if you can't find it, your miso broth will still taste great.
The best part about miso soup is that you can really toss in any vegetables you have on hand: mushrooms, carrots, snow peas, leafy greens—anything goes. Add cubed tofu for some plant protein and you’re good to go.
Vegan Miso Soup
- Yields: 1 serving
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Put water in pot to boil. If you're bothering to make dashi, throw in a few pieces of wakame, and simmer for about five minutes. If you're not using wakame, skip to the next step.
Once water is hot, add cubed soft tofu and simmer until everything is hot. Now would also be the time to add any vegetables that you have on hand.
Take the pot off the stove, and stir in miso paste. I recommend starting with about a tablespoon and a half, but feel free to add a little more or less, depending on how strong you want your soup and what kind of miso you're using. I personally prefer red miso, which has a stronger, funkier, and more fermented flavor, but if you like your miso on to mild side, give yellow a shot.
Pour the soup into a mug or a bowl or whatever vessel you have on hand, top with those thin slices of scallion if you're into it.