There are a lot of things to do with Cheetos: bake them into bread and then make Cheetoast; use them as the topping for a seriously orange breakfast casserole; or even steep them in milk to get a less wellness-oriented version of golden milk. One of our favorite ways to use Cheetos (especially the Flamin’ Hot ones) is to blend them into a bloody mary.
A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bloody mary is spicy and refreshing like the classic brunch cocktail, but has a starchy twist that only ground up processed cheese-flavored crunchy snacks can provide. Mix ground Cheetos with tomato juice, lime juice, and horseradish, then pour the drink into a glass rimmed with lime juice and more ground Cheetos (instead of chile salt, duh.) This is a bottomless brunch you won’t soon forget.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bloody Mary
- Yields: 1 drink
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Place crushed Cheetos in a small bowl. Rub lime wedge around the rim of a pint glass. Dip glass rim in Cheetos, turning to coat rim. Set aside crushed Cheetos and glass.
Stir together tomato-clam juice, vodka, lime juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, celery salt, and reserved crushed Cheetos in a measuring cup.
Fill prepared pint glass with ice. Pour tomato-clam juice mixture into glass. Garnish with celery stalk, lime wedge, and whole Cheetos. Serve immediately.