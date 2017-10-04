There are a lot of things to do with Cheetos: bake them into bread and then make Cheetoast; use them as the topping for a seriously orange breakfast casserole; or even steep them in milk to get a less wellness-oriented version of golden milk. One of our favorite ways to use Cheetos (especially the Flamin’ Hot ones) is to blend them into a bloody mary.

A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bloody mary is spicy and refreshing like the classic brunch cocktail, but has a starchy twist that only ground up processed cheese-flavored crunchy snacks can provide. Mix ground Cheetos with tomato juice, lime juice, and horseradish, then pour the drink into a glass rimmed with lime juice and more ground Cheetos (instead of chile salt, duh.) This is a bottomless brunch you won’t soon forget.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bloody Mary

Photo by Kelsey hansen

Yields: 1 drink

1 drink Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks, finely crushed

1 lime wedge, plus more for garnish

1 cup tomato-clam juice (such as Clamato), chilled

¼ cup (2 ounces) vodka

3 tablespoons lime juice (from 2 limes)

¾ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon prepared horseradish

¼ teaspoon celery salt

Celery stalk, for garnish

Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks, for garnish

Directions