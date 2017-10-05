Most packaged granolas you can buy at the store are chock-full of sugar. Sure, a bowl of sweet, crunchy cereal is a perfectly delightful way to start the day, but instead of buying a bag of granola that’s way too sweet, start from the beginning and make your own. But instead of using sugar, we recommend using cookies as the sweetener. That’s right—this is granola is made from cookies. Turns out, when you make a granola base from cookie crumbs, you don’t actually need the granola to be cloyingly sweet with added sugar. Just a bit of honey in the mix rounds out the flavors of the cereal.

You can use those homemade cookies on your kitchen table that have started to go stale, but store-bought cookies will also work well here if you’re not ready for a double-DIY. Mix up the cookie crumbs with oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, and flaked coconut for crunch, as well as some good-for-you fats and protein, when toss with whipped egg whites to get the granola to clump together while it bakes. Toast the granola until it’s crunchy, then serve it over yogurt or drown it in milk.

Cookie Granola

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: about 5 cups granola

about 5 cups granola Cook Time: 40 minutes

40 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

2 ½ cups of cookie crumbs (about the size of almonds)

¼ cup rolled oats

1 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

1 cup of chopped nuts and seeds (almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds)

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup honey

2 egg whites

Directions