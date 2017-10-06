A deep fried sausage-covered egg sounds like something you’d dream of during a beer-induced nap, but in fact Scotch eggs are a popular pub snack in the UK. And when you think about it, the crispy dish also makes for a serious breakfast. Of course, if you hope to do anything besides lay on the couch in a food coma after a breakfast of Scotch eggs, perhaps settle for splitting an egg with a friend, and chase the dish with some leafy greens or a piece of grainy toast.

Start a batch of Scotch eggs by soft-boiling however many eggs you’d like. Pat a bit of pork (or chicken or turkey) sausage onto a sheet of plastic wrap, then encase the egg in the meat. Drop the sausage-covered egg into flour, then an egg wash. Finally, roll the egg in panko breadcrumbs—this coating helps the eggs get that super-flakey crispiness during frying. Fry the eggs until golden brown, then serve them up. Or stash a couple in your pockets for a midday snack.

Scotch Eggs

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 12 Scotch eggs

12 Scotch eggs Cook Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

15 eggs

1 ½ pounds loose sausage meat of your choice

1 cup flour

2 cups panko breadcrumbs or crushed saltines

Vegetable oil, for frying

Directions