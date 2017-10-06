A deep fried sausage-covered egg sounds like something you’d dream of during a beer-induced nap, but in fact Scotch eggs are a popular pub snack in the UK. And when you think about it, the crispy dish also makes for a serious breakfast. Of course, if you hope to do anything besides lay on the couch in a food coma after a breakfast of Scotch eggs, perhaps settle for splitting an egg with a friend, and chase the dish with some leafy greens or a piece of grainy toast.
Start a batch of Scotch eggs by soft-boiling however many eggs you’d like. Pat a bit of pork (or chicken or turkey) sausage onto a sheet of plastic wrap, then encase the egg in the meat. Drop the sausage-covered egg into flour, then an egg wash. Finally, roll the egg in panko breadcrumbs—this coating helps the eggs get that super-flakey crispiness during frying. Fry the eggs until golden brown, then serve them up. Or stash a couple in your pockets for a midday snack.
Scotch Eggs
- Yields: 12 Scotch eggs
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Following the same instructions listed in this boiled egg tutorial, soft-boil 12 eggs for 6 minutes before shocking them in ice water. Allow to sit in the water for 5 minutes before peeling.
Put a piece of plastic wrap out on the counter, and pat out a bit of sausage meat to make a rectangular strip of meat about 8 inches by 4 inches long, and ½-inch thick.
Stand the egg up in the middle of the sausage strip. Lift up the plastic to easily wrap the sausage around the egg, gently pressing to evenly pack it on. Remove any sausage meat that you find to be excessive. It’s not an exact science, but you’ll get the hang of it quickly.
Roll the sausage-coated egg in a bit of flour that’s been seasoned with salt and pepper. Whisk the 3 additional eggs with 2 tablespoons of water. Dip the Scotch eggs into the egg wash, then roll in panko crumbs. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or longer—at this point, the eggs can be held raw for up to 2 days.
When you're ready to cook, heat the vegetable oil to 350°F. Using a spider strainer, carefully drop in the eggs and fry until deep golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove to a paper towel to drain. Serve warm or at room temperature.