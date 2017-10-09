If you’re growing tired of using an English muffin or biscuit for a breakfast sandwich, make a batch of arepas. A common dish in Colombian and Venezuelan cuisine, these thick, flat patties made of corn flour can be eaten plain, or split to fill with vegetables, meat, and cheese.
After cooking a batch of Asadero or Monterey Jack cheese-filled arepas until they’re golden brown and crisp in a cast iron skillet, slice them in half and spread them with a layer of creamy refried black beans, buttery avocado, a bit of crumbled queso fresco, and a fat fried egg. Add bacon and a scoop of pico de gallo for a flavor explosion. Go ahead, take a big ol’ bite. Although at this point it’s a pretty full sandwich, and no one will judge you if you use a fork and knife.
Arepa Breakfast Sandwiches
- Yields: 4 sandwiches
- Cook Time: 8 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Stir together masarepa, Asadero cheese, water, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium bowl with a wooden spoon until smooth. (Dough will look soupy at first, but will firm up after resting.) Cover and let stand 10 minutes.
Divide dough into 4 (4-ounce) pieces, and roll each piece into a ball. Gently flatten each into a 1/2-inch- thick disk (about 3 1/2 inches wide).
Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Cook dough disks until golden brown and charred in spots, about 4 minutes per side. Cool 10 minutes.
Using a lightly greased serrated knife, cut arepas in half parallel to work surface. Fill arepas evenly with refried beans, queso fresco, avocado, bacon, eggs, and pico de gallo.