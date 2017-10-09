If you’re growing tired of using an English muffin or biscuit for a breakfast sandwich, make a batch of arepas. A common dish in Colombian and Venezuelan cuisine, these thick, flat patties made of corn flour can be eaten plain, or split to fill with vegetables, meat, and cheese.

After cooking a batch of Asadero or Monterey Jack cheese-filled arepas until they’re golden brown and crisp in a cast iron skillet, slice them in half and spread them with a layer of creamy refried black beans, buttery avocado, a bit of crumbled queso fresco, and a fat fried egg. Add bacon and a scoop of pico de gallo for a flavor explosion. Go ahead, take a big ol’ bite. Although at this point it’s a pretty full sandwich, and no one will judge you if you use a fork and knife.

Arepa Breakfast Sandwiches

Photo by Daniel Agee

Yields: 4 sandwiches

4 sandwiches Cook Time: 8 minutes

8 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup (about 5 ounces) white masarepa (pre-cooked corn flour)

4 ounces Asadero cheese or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

1 cup warm water

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablspoons canola oil, divided

1 cup refried black beans

1 ounce queso fresco (fresh Mexican cheese), crumbled (about 1/4 cup)

1 large ripe avocado (about 8 ounces), sliced

4 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and cut into thirds

4 large eggs, cooked sunny side up

¼ cup pico de gallo

Directions