If you wake up thinking about how much you’d like to face-plant into a family-sized bag of Doritos, this is the recipe for you. Save the bag of chips for lunch and start the day with Doritos toast instead. By using a special blend of spices and seasonings, you can actually make a spice blend that tastes eerily similar to that classic florescent orange dust that coats Doritos.

The secret to this seasoning is that is just so happens to be Paleo-approved, so even those avoiding gluten and dairy can bask in the orange unconditional love of Doritos. Sprinkle a mixture of tomato powder (hint: it’s just dried, blended tomato paste), nutritional yeast, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and lemon juice over slices of baked sweet potato—the toast of the Paleo folks, of course.

Paleo Doritos Toast

Photo by Kelsey Hansen
  • Yields: 1 toast, plus extra seasoning
  • Cook Time: 3 hours
  • Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
  • Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes

For the seasoning

For the tomato powder

For the toast

Directions

  1. To make the tomato powder: Using a rubber spatula, spread tomato paste onto a baking sheet as thinly as possible. Bake in a 200°F oven for 2-3 hours, checking every 20-30 minutes to make sure that the paste isn't burning. Scrape and re-spread paste to hasten the drying process. When the sauce is thoroughly dry and crumbly, remove from heat, cool, and grind to a powder in a food processor or a spice grinder. Store leftover tomato powder in a sealed container.

  2. To make the Dorito powder: Combine all ingredients in a food processor or sealed shaker until thoroughly combined. Note: Some citric acid is not technically Paleo since it's made using corn, so make sure to do your homework, or just add a few drops of lemon juice. 

  3. To make the toast: Cut the sweet potato or squash into 1/4 inch slices. Toast the slices in a slotted toaster, toaster oven, or in a 400°F oven until cooked through, about 7 minutes.

  4. To assemble: Brush the slices with the fat of your choice and sprinkle lavishly with the seasoning mix. Serve warm. Save any leftover powder in a sealed container in the refrigerator.