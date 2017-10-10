If you wake up thinking about how much you’d like to face-plant into a family-sized bag of Doritos, this is the recipe for you. Save the bag of chips for lunch and start the day with Doritos toast instead. By using a special blend of spices and seasonings, you can actually make a spice blend that tastes eerily similar to that classic florescent orange dust that coats Doritos.
The secret to this seasoning is that is just so happens to be Paleo-approved, so even those avoiding gluten and dairy can bask in the orange unconditional love of Doritos. Sprinkle a mixture of tomato powder (hint: it’s just dried, blended tomato paste), nutritional yeast, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and lemon juice over slices of baked sweet potato—the toast of the Paleo folks, of course.
Paleo Doritos Toast
- Yields: 1 toast, plus extra seasoning
- Cook Time: 3 hours
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes
For the seasoning
For the tomato powder
For the toast
Directions
To make the tomato powder: Using a rubber spatula, spread tomato paste onto a baking sheet as thinly as possible. Bake in a 200°F oven for 2-3 hours, checking every 20-30 minutes to make sure that the paste isn't burning. Scrape and re-spread paste to hasten the drying process. When the sauce is thoroughly dry and crumbly, remove from heat, cool, and grind to a powder in a food processor or a spice grinder. Store leftover tomato powder in a sealed container.
To make the Dorito powder: Combine all ingredients in a food processor or sealed shaker until thoroughly combined. Note: Some citric acid is not technically Paleo since it's made using corn, so make sure to do your homework, or just add a few drops of lemon juice.
To make the toast: Cut the sweet potato or squash into 1/4 inch slices. Toast the slices in a slotted toaster, toaster oven, or in a 400°F oven until cooked through, about 7 minutes.
To assemble: Brush the slices with the fat of your choice and sprinkle lavishly with the seasoning mix. Serve warm. Save any leftover powder in a sealed container in the refrigerator.