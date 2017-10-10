If you wake up thinking about how much you’d like to face-plant into a family-sized bag of Doritos, this is the recipe for you. Save the bag of chips for lunch and start the day with Doritos toast instead. By using a special blend of spices and seasonings, you can actually make a spice blend that tastes eerily similar to that classic florescent orange dust that coats Doritos.

The secret to this seasoning is that is just so happens to be Paleo-approved, so even those avoiding gluten and dairy can bask in the orange unconditional love of Doritos. Sprinkle a mixture of tomato powder (hint: it’s just dried, blended tomato paste), nutritional yeast, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and lemon juice over slices of baked sweet potato—the toast of the Paleo folks, of course.

Paleo Doritos Toast

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 1 toast, plus extra seasoning

1 toast, plus extra seasoning Cook Time: 3 hours

3 hours Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes

For the seasoning

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon tomato powder (recipe below)

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon citric acid (optional) or several drops of lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon annatto (optional)

For the tomato powder

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

For the toast

1 sweet potato or winter squash (kabocha is especially great)

Ghee, avocado oil, or olive oil

Directions