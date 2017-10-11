Swipe through Instagram long enough and you’ll spot a few floral lattes. By using floral syrups and extracts, or food-grade flower petal-steeped milks, you can create an herbal base for a coffee drink that’s so much more exciting than just a sprinkle of cinnamon.

This hibiscus and lavender-flavored latte begins by steeping dried flower petals in hot milk—though you can use floral extracts or syrup if you have them on hand. After the milk is flavored, you’ll use a frother to get it super foamy (a quick shake in a mason jar will also do the trick here). Pull a shot of espresso or brew a strong cup of black tea, and if you’d like, sweeten it with a bit of sugar or honey. Pour in the floral milk, do a little latte art if you’re so inclined, and drink up. Pro tip: This drink tastes even better if you drink it in comfy clothes and fuzzy socks.

Floral Latte

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 1 latte

1 latte Cook Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

If using extracts: 1 ½ teaspoons rosewater, ½ teaspoon lavender extract , 1-2 teaspoons hibiscus syrup, or 1-2 teaspoons elderflower syrup

If using real flowers: 2 tablespoons food-grade dry rose petals, lavender, hibiscus, or elderflowers

1 cup of whole or non-dairy milk

1 shot of espresso

Sugar, simple syrup, honey, optional

Directions