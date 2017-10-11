Swipe through Instagram long enough and you’ll spot a few floral lattes. By using floral syrups and extracts, or food-grade flower petal-steeped milks, you can create an herbal base for a coffee drink that’s so much more exciting than just a sprinkle of cinnamon.
This hibiscus and lavender-flavored latte begins by steeping dried flower petals in hot milk—though you can use floral extracts or syrup if you have them on hand. After the milk is flavored, you’ll use a frother to get it super foamy (a quick shake in a mason jar will also do the trick here). Pull a shot of espresso or brew a strong cup of black tea, and if you’d like, sweeten it with a bit of sugar or honey. Pour in the floral milk, do a little latte art if you’re so inclined, and drink up. Pro tip: This drink tastes even better if you drink it in comfy clothes and fuzzy socks.
Floral Latte
- Yields: 1 latte
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan, mix floral extract, syrup, or dry flowers into the milk.
Pour the espresso shot into a mug. Sweeten with as much sugar, simple syrup, or honey as you’d typically want in a latte (you’ll need less, perhaps none at all, if using floral syrups).
Steam the milk until warm and thick using a frother, electric steamer, or by shaking the milk in a mason jar and microwaving with the lid off for 30 seconds
Pour the steamed milk into the mug with the coffee or tea, holding back the foam created during frothing. Top the latte with the foam.