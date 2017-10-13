Of all the breakfast sandwiches at Dunkin’ Donuts, none look more serious than the Big N’ Toasted. Thick, buttery Texas toast, fried eggs, bacon, a slice or two of melting American cheese—can you think of a better-sounding classic BEC from a chain?

While you can always head to your neighborhood Dunkin’ to snag yourself a warm Big N’ Toasted, I think it’s important to also know how to make one yourself. I know I use this rationale a lot, but the big advantage of making your own copycat Big N’ Toasted is that you don’t have to leave your kitchen, or even put on pants. I rest my case.

Heat a knob of butter in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium heat. Place 2 slices of Texas toast in the pan and fry until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes. Flip the toast, tossing more butter into the pan if it seems dry.

While the bread is toasting, fry 2 eggs in another nonstick pan. Flip them if you like, or leave them sunny-side up. If you don’t want to dirty more than one pan there are two ways to address this: You can toast the bread in a toaster and only use the pan to fry the eggs—you’d be giving up the joy that is frying bread in butter, but if it’s OK with you, it’s OK with me. Alternatively, you can toast the bread first, then keep it warm in a 200ºF oven while you cook your eggs in the same pan. Go with your gut.

Slide the eggs onto one slice of toast, then top the eggs with a few slices of crispy bacon. Lay 2 slices of American cheese over the bacon, then top with the second piece of toast. If you’d like the cheese to melt a bit, plunk the sandwich back into the pan over medium low heat and cover with a lid. Let the sandwich steam for 2 minutes, then flip it over and cook for 1 minute more.

Devour solo, or perhaps with a side of hash browns.