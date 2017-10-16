New York City’s creative Indian restaurant Babu Ji is all about fun, hospitality, and comfort. In addition to their serving up classic Indian street foods, regional curries and tandoori-baked meats and fish, the team at Babu Ji is also addressing their own take on a breakfast classic. You may know chicken and waffles, but you’ve never had it like this.

Green, red, orange, and yellow-colored waffle batters are poured into the corners of a large round waffle iron and cooked until warm and puffy. Chicken tenders are coated in a spice-scented batter, then fried until crisp. The chicken is tossed in an orange-maple glaze—like your favorite chicken wings, but sweeter—and ladled onto the colorful waffle along with fresh mint and a bit of coconut cream.