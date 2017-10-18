Chef Daniel Patterson thinks popcorn is a super-versatile ingredient. We’re not just talking about tossing seasoning on popped kernels—Patterson actually cooks with popcorn. This time, the author of The Art of Flavor is making a riff on grits. We all know how great grits are, especially with a fried egg and a handful of cheddar cheese, but popcorn grits are out of this world. Managing to taste like liquified buttered popcorn and creamy porridge all at once, the flavor is truly like nothing you’ve tasted before.

Pop a whole mess of popcorn on the stove, soak handfuls in water and butter, force the soggy kernels through a sieve, then repeat, scraping all the runoff into a bowl. Dress up popcorn grits with hot sauce, a fried egg, and even some extra popped popcorn; or go sweet and cover it with maple syrup and toasted nuts. This process may take a bit more work than just boiling grains in a pot like classic grits, but after the first bite (heck, even after just a sniff) of popcorn grits, you’ll know it was worth the wait.

Popcorn Grits

Yields: 3-5 servings

3-5 servings Cook Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

500 grams vegetable or corn oil

1 kilogram popcorn kernels

100 grams butter

750 grams water

Salt

Directions