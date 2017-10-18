Some vegans will never be able to appreciate a Sunday morning omelet, so we decided to change that. Behold, the chickpea omelet. When protein-rich chickpea flour and the liquid from a can of chickpeas (also known as aquafaba) are whipped together with non-dairy milk and seasoning, the thick batter will fry up just like a real omelet. It may require a little more work than just scrambling a few eggs, but it’s oh so worth it.
The key to a light and fluffy omelet is the aquafaba. Weirdly enough, you can whip it with a whisk or a hand mixer into a substance that looks remarkably similar to egg whites. Fold it in gently and your omelet will be aces. Plus, you control the seasonings here, and the sky really is the limit. Chickpea flour’s mild nuttiness pairs just as well with za’atar and cumin as it does with smoked paprika and garlic powder. Cover the finished omelet with greens, sauteed vegetables, and sliced avocado.
Vegan Chickpea Omelet
- Yields: 1 omelet
- Cook Time: 6 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Mix chickpea flour with baking soda and non-dairy milk. Set the the mixture aside for about 10 minutes to thicken, then add za’atar, cumin, a fat pinch of salt, and lots of freshly ground black pepper.
Whip the chickpea water with cream of tartar until it forms stiff peaks, a la whipped egg whites, then gently fold into the omelet batter.
Heat a large nonstick pan over medium and grease with a slick of olive oil. Pour half the omelet batter into the pan, swirl it around to spread and let cook until the bottom is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip the omelet with a spatula and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
Turn the omelet out onto a plate and cover with sauteed vegetables, vegan cheese, greens, and avocado.