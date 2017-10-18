Some vegans will never be able to appreciate a Sunday morning omelet, so we decided to change that. Behold, the chickpea omelet. When protein-rich chickpea flour and the liquid from a can of chickpeas (also known as aquafaba) are whipped together with non-dairy milk and seasoning, the thick batter will fry up just like a real omelet. It may require a little more work than just scrambling a few eggs, but it’s oh so worth it.

The key to a light and fluffy omelet is the aquafaba. Weirdly enough, you can whip it with a whisk or a hand mixer into a substance that looks remarkably similar to egg whites. Fold it in gently and your omelet will be aces. Plus, you control the seasonings here, and the sky really is the limit. Chickpea flour’s mild nuttiness pairs just as well with za’atar and cumin as it does with smoked paprika and garlic powder. Cover the finished omelet with greens, sauteed vegetables, and sliced avocado.

Vegan Chickpea Omelet

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 1 omelet

1 omelet Cook Time: 6 minutes

6 minutes Hands-On Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cups chickpea

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

½ teaspoon za’atar

¼ teaspoon cumin

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup chickpea water

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

Directions