For those who are growing tired of dumping tomato sauce on a heap of zucchini noodles, don’t feel like you wasted your money on that spiralizer. Instead of thinking of zoodles simply as a replacement to pasta, go back to the beginning and treat those twists of zucchini like what they are: actual vegetables. You can start by making a zoodle frittata.
A zoodle frittata isn’t too different from the classic egg dish, but it looks a heck of a lot prettier (just imagine the spirals!). Plus, with this recipe you get thin, perfectly tender strands of vegetables in each bite—unlike the thick chunks of vegetables you might find in some frittatas. Start with a zucchini, and maybe a yellow squash, but feel free to get more adventurous: Next time, spiralize a sweet potato, carrot, or beet into your frittata.
Zoodle Frittata
- Yields: 1 fritatta
- Cook Time: 30 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Spiralize the zucchini and yellow squash. If the zoodle strands are extremely long, cut the pile of zoodles in half.
Whisk together eggs with ½ cup whole milk. Season with kosher salt and black pepper.
Heat a large oven-safe skillet over medium and preheat your oven to 350ºF. Toss olive oil into the hot pan and add onion and minced garlic. Sauté for a few minutes, then toss in the prepared zoodles and sauté until cooked. Note that the zoodles may wilt a bit at they cook, so feel free to toss in more at this stage. Toss in chickpeas, sliced breakfast sausage, or cubed tofu, if using.
Pour the eggs into the pan with the vegetables and carefully transfer the pan to the oven. Bake the frittata for 25-30 minutes, or until just set. Top the frittata with a shower of pecorino cheese.