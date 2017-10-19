For those who are growing tired of dumping tomato sauce on a heap of zucchini noodles, don’t feel like you wasted your money on that spiralizer. Instead of thinking of zoodles simply as a replacement to pasta, go back to the beginning and treat those twists of zucchini like what they are: actual vegetables. You can start by making a zoodle frittata.

A zoodle frittata isn’t too different from the classic egg dish, but it looks a heck of a lot prettier (just imagine the spirals!). Plus, with this recipe you get thin, perfectly tender strands of vegetables in each bite—unlike the thick chunks of vegetables you might find in some frittatas. Start with a zucchini, and maybe a yellow squash, but feel free to get more adventurous: Next time, spiralize a sweet potato, carrot, or beet into your frittata.

Zoodle Frittata

PHOTO BY KELSEY HANSEN

Yields: 1 fritatta

1 fritatta Cook Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Hands-On Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

8 eggs

½ cup whole milk

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ cup chopped white onion

½ tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup cooked chickpeas, sliced breakfast sausage, or cubed tofu, optional

¼ cup shredded pecorino cheese

Directions