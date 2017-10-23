Innovative NYC Indian restaurant Babu Ji always wants to put their own unique spin on classic dishes, from naan pizzas to their self-titled “unauthentic” butter chicken. Their samosa burger is no exception. While samosas—fried or baked pastries filled with savory blends of meat, vegetables, or legumes—are traditionally served with bright chutneys on the side, dipping sauce-style, Babu Ji is smashing their chickpea samosas between a bun.

Babu Ji’s samosas have plenty of authentic elements of the dish—fried samosas, mint and tamarind chutneys, plus a drizzle of cumin-scented yogurt. Then the Indian flavors are paired with classic American burger toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, plus ketchup and mayo, and of course, a toasted bun. To finish off this blend of classic Indian and American, Babu Ji serves the burger with a side of fries dusted in a masala spice blend.