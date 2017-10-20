Somewhere in the land between a bloody mary and a green juice lies the green michelada. Slime-green and topped with fizzy beer, you may not know what to do with this drink if one is handed to you, so allow me to be of service: gulp it. Earthy with fresh vegetables, just a touch sweet from pineapple juice, and only a little alcoholic, a green michelada is the ideal day-drinking cocktail.

The drink starts out bright and nutrient-dense: freshly blended tomatillo and cucumber, pineapple juice, and green hot sauce. It’s basically like those cold-buster shots you can get at a juice shop. Then add lime and Worcestershire, just like in a proper michelada. Finally, top the whole thing off with a three-second pour of a light, crisp beer. Down the whole thing, then make another. Whatever, it’s brunch!

Green Michelada

Photo by Kelsey Hansen

Yields: 2 cocktails

2 cocktails Hands-On Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 tomatillos, chopped

2 cups chopped cucmber

3 limes

1 ounce pineapple juice

2 tablespoons of your preferred green hot sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons Tajín or 3 tablespoons chile powder and 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Directions