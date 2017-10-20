Somewhere in the land between a bloody mary and a green juice lies the green michelada. Slime-green and topped with fizzy beer, you may not know what to do with this drink if one is handed to you, so allow me to be of service: gulp it. Earthy with fresh vegetables, just a touch sweet from pineapple juice, and only a little alcoholic, a green michelada is the ideal day-drinking cocktail.
The drink starts out bright and nutrient-dense: freshly blended tomatillo and cucumber, pineapple juice, and green hot sauce. It’s basically like those cold-buster shots you can get at a juice shop. Then add lime and Worcestershire, just like in a proper michelada. Finally, top the whole thing off with a three-second pour of a light, crisp beer. Down the whole thing, then make another. Whatever, it’s brunch!
Green Michelada
- Yields: 2 cocktails
- Hands-On Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Toss the tomatillos and cucumber into a blender along with the juice of 2 limes, pineapple juice, green hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt. Blend until very smooth, then pass through a fine mesh sieve into a liquid measuring cup.
Pour Tajín (or mix powder and fine sea salt) in a shallow bowl. Slice a few pieces of lime and run a piece around the rim of a tall pint glass and dip it into the chile salt.
Pour about ¼ cup of the tomatillo mixture into the glass, then fill the glass almost all the way with ice. Pour in as much pilsner-style lager as will fit into the glass, give the drink a little mix with a spoon or straw. Serve green micheladas with a wedge of lime and the rest of the beer, adding more beer as you sip the drink.