Whether you’re looking for a solo power breakfast or have to feed brunch to a crowd, breakfast tacos are the way to go. Of course, you could go the classic route—scramble a bunch of eggs, brown chorizo, and fry a mess of potatoes to stuff into tortillas—and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. However, if you’re looking for an alternative, look no further than pancake breakfast tacos. Pancake breakfast tacos are exactly what you’re picturing: all the delightful innards of a classic breakfast taco tucked cozily inside a warm pancake.

Make a batch or two of your favorite pancakes batter (use a mix if you want—life is hard) and fry a bunch of pancakes. Keep them warm in a 200ºF oven while you scramble eggs, sauté vegetables, and brown various breakfast meats. Grate some cheese and lay out everything in bowls. Pull the pancakes out of the oven, assemble, and devour.

Pancake Breakfast Tacos

Yields: A breakfast-taco station to feed a crowd

10 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 batch plain pancake batter (from scratch or mix )

1 tablespoon butter

1 white onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

10 eggs (figure 2-3 eggs per person)

1 pound candied bacon or regular bacon, cooked

6 ounces chorizo, squeezed from casings if need be

1 cup shredded jack or cheddar cheese

salt and pepper

Directions