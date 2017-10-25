Whether you’re looking for a solo power breakfast or have to feed brunch to a crowd, breakfast tacos are the way to go. Of course, you could go the classic route—scramble a bunch of eggs, brown chorizo, and fry a mess of potatoes to stuff into tortillas—and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. However, if you’re looking for an alternative, look no further than pancake breakfast tacos. Pancake breakfast tacos are exactly what you’re picturing: all the delightful innards of a classic breakfast taco tucked cozily inside a warm pancake.
Make a batch or two of your favorite pancakes batter (use a mix if you want—life is hard) and fry a bunch of pancakes. Keep them warm in a 200ºF oven while you scramble eggs, sauté vegetables, and brown various breakfast meats. Grate some cheese and lay out everything in bowls. Pull the pancakes out of the oven, assemble, and devour.
Pancake Breakfast Tacos
- Yields: A breakfast-taco station to feed a crowd
- Cook Time: 10 minutes
- Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Fry many pancakes in about 6-inch rounds and place finished cakes on a baking sheet. Pop the baking sheet into a 250ºF oven to keep the pancakes warm.
In a large pan foaming with butter, sauté white onion and bell pepper with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, make a big batch of scrambled eggs and bake or fry the bacon.
Break up chorizo in a pan and cook until the meat is brown. Crumble the bacon into bits.
Set up a taco station: place the sautéed vegetables, scrambled eggs, and cooked breakfast meats in bowls along with and jack or cheddar cheese.
Pull the warm pancakes out of the oven and assemble breakfast tacos with a little bit of each filling, and top with a drizzle of maple syrup.