Starting the day with a breakfast burrito is always a good call. Packed with the protein and carbs you need to greet the morning with gusto, a warm tortilla bursting with eggs, cheese, and salsa is a way better choice than any sugar bomb of a breakfast pastry. But unlike that box of Pop Tarts sitting on your kitchen counter, a breakfast burrito takes a bit of work to put together in the morning. Enter the Instant Pot. In just a few minutes, you can cook a mess of eggs and vegetables into a fluffy egg mixture that’s practically begging to grow up to be a breakfast burrito.
Saute chorizo, onions, and peppers in the Instant Pot, then pour into a steamer basket. Fill up the pan with eggs, then cook until fluffy. Now, the rest is up to you. Scoop the egg and vegetable mixture into a tortilla, then toss in your favorite breakfast burrito fixin’s, from hot sauce to pico de gallo to fresh cilantro—then wrap it up and take a big ol’ bite.
Instant Pot Breakfast Burritos
- Yields: 4 burritos
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Hands-On Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
Directions
Whisk together eggs and milk in a medium bowl until well combined. Stir in salt andpepper, and set aside.
Set Instant Pot to “Sauté.” Add oil, and heat until oil shimmers. Add chorizo, and cook,stirring to crumble, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add onion and poblano; cook,stirring often, until vegetables are tender and onion is translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.Remove sausage mixture from Instant Pot.
Line outside of an 8-inch springform pan with aluminum foil. Add sausage mixture to prepared pan.
Place grate insert (or a trivet or steamer basket) inside Instant Pot. Add water to InstantPot. Place prepared pan on grate insert in Instant Pot. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture, and sprinkle evenly with cheese. Cover Instant Pot with lid, and set Instant Pot to 20 minutes on high pressure.
Carefully release steam from Instant Pot, and remove lid. Place tortillas on a clean work surface. Spoon about 1 cup egg mixture on bottom third of each tortilla. Top each with 2 tablespoons pico de gallo, 2 tablespoons cilantro, and, if desired, 1 teaspoon hot sauce. Fold in sides of tortillas over filling; roll up tortillas.