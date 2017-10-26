Starting the day with a breakfast burrito is always a good call. Packed with the protein and carbs you need to greet the morning with gusto, a warm tortilla bursting with eggs, cheese, and salsa is a way better choice than any sugar bomb of a breakfast pastry. But unlike that box of Pop Tarts sitting on your kitchen counter, a breakfast burrito takes a bit of work to put together in the morning. Enter the Instant Pot. In just a few minutes, you can cook a mess of eggs and vegetables into a fluffy egg mixture that’s practically begging to grow up to be a breakfast burrito.

Saute chorizo, onions, and peppers in the Instant Pot, then pour into a steamer basket. Fill up the pan with eggs, then cook until fluffy. Now, the rest is up to you. Scoop the egg and vegetable mixture into a tortilla, then toss in your favorite breakfast burrito fixin’s, from hot sauce to pico de gallo to fresh cilantro—then wrap it up and take a big ol’ bite.

Instant Pot Breakfast Burritos

Yields: 4 burritos

4 burritos Cook Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Hands-On Time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

8 large eggs

½ cup whole milk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

5 ounces fresh Mexican chorizo

1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 onion)

1 cup chopped poblano chile (from 1 large poblano)

½ cup water

4 ounces pre-shredded Mexican cheese blend (about 1 cup)

4 large flour tortillas

½ cup pico de gallo

½ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves

4 teaspoons hot sauce (optional)

Directions